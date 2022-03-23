Archive Header
June 17, 1976: The 1976 Farm Bureau Queen was named last Friday night at the Community Center by the WBR Farm Bureau. The 1976 queen, Robin Savoy is pictured with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Savoy. Contestants were judged on poise, conversation, personality and ability. The parish queen will compete in Shreveport July 11-14 during the state convention for the state title. The winner will represent the Farm Bureau at festivals and fairs and will travel to the Washington D.C. Mardi Gras Ball later in the year.

