PLAN DAY CARE CENTER - June 24, 1966 : Mrs. W. R. Jones, left, of Port Allen who is president, and Nelson Dupuy, Brusly, vice president, look on as Mrs. Ruth Horschulte of New Orleans explains curriculum, rules and regulations of day care centers for mentally retarded persons. The first unit for post-school persons will be started here in October, and a maximum of 10 will be enrolled. Photo by Al Carr.
