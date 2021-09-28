Archive Header
scouts

August 29, 1996 SCOUTING MISSION: Pack 38 Assistant Scout Master Frank Hackler, right, Justin Eagan and Scout Master Jerry Eagan discuss the proposed Carruth property project with members of the West Baton Rouge Parish Council. The three have made the rounds to parish governing bodies seeking assistance with the scout project. Journal news photo by Dane Michaels.

