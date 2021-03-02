December 2, 1976: LIONS CLUB PROJECT - The mayor and mayor pro-tem of Brusly and Addis, respectively, recently proclaimed the week of December 6 - 10 as Glaucoma Week in those municipalities. Activities of the week include free glaucoma screening for Addis and Brusly residents. The service is a project of the Brusly Lions Club, in cooperation with the Louisiana Lions Eye Foundation, assisted by the Louisiana State Association of Optometrists. Brusly Mayor Howard LaBauve, center, is pictured above signing the proclaimation with Lions Club President Charles Delapasse, left, and Lion Albert Levert right.
