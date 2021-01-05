January 28, 1971: BRUSLY LIONS HOST SOUTH AFRICAN YOUTH: Grant N. Smith, center, of Johannesburg, South African, pointing out the Youth Exchange Scroll he presented the Brusly Lions Club in recognition of their hosting him in this area to Carlys Sibille, left, club treasurer and John Robison, chairman of the club’s Youth Exchange Program.
