PORT ALLEN VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: July 1, 1976: The new officers of the Port Allen Vol. Fire Dept. are pictured after recieving their new officers. Left to right, bottom row: Vice-president Morris Rizzutto, President Sidney Blanchard, Treasurer Leon Callender and Secretary Carl David. Top row: Out-going President Ted Dentstel, Board of Directors: Joe Rizzutto, Irwin LeBlanc, Jerry Bourgeois and Mike Zito. Not pictured is David Landry.
Latest News
- Louisiana poets gather for Poetry Month
- Westside Helicopter Egg Drop
- Keep Louisiana Beautiful to launch Love The Boot Week
- Easter Eggstravaganza
- Women of the Blues at WBR Museum
- Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre’s community engagement program, Ballet for Every Body
- 5 outdoor projects that add value
- State Police silence will continue without leadership accountability
Most Popular
Articles
- PA softball holds successful first annual game to honor teammate
- Holy Family School Spring Bear Fair is set for April 1-3
- Jackson earns 2A Coach of the Year honors
- Prospective sites pared down for new Mississippi River Bridge
- ARREST REPORT
- Panther bats get rolling, defense shuts out St. Michael
- OBITUARIES
- Port Allen starts fast, routs Family Christian 21-4
- Brusly softball snaps three-game skid, blanks Livonia 10-0
- Cloud 9: PAHS powerlifting dynasty grows with ninth state title
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.