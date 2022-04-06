Archive Header
PORT ALLEN VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT: July 1, 1976: The new officers of the Port Allen Vol. Fire Dept. are pictured after recieving their new officers. Left to right, bottom row: Vice-president Morris Rizzutto, President Sidney Blanchard, Treasurer Leon Callender and Secretary Carl David. Top row: Out-going President Ted Dentstel, Board of Directors: Joe Rizzutto, Irwin LeBlanc, Jerry Bourgeois and Mike Zito. Not pictured is David Landry.

