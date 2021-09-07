Archive Header
VETERANS DAY November 30, 1972: Veterans of four wars prepare to hoist the American Flag as McKinley Bourg Post and Auxiliary members join in observing Veterans Day in West Baton Rouge Parish. Left to right are Remi Lavergne, World War I, Arthur Viallon, World War II, Thomas LeBlanc, Korean War and Joseph Ganaway, Viet Nam War. The day’s activities concluded with a banquet.

