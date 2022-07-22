WINNERS - October 13, 1967: Bert Chustz of Devall 4-H Club recieved a registered dairy calf from Louis Mouch Jr. Dan Safford recieved a beef calf donated by Ray Marchand. Paul Halphen recieved a registered beef calf donated by Harold Morris, Safford and Halphen are busy 4-H Club members. Ivy R. Creel, assiate county agent is shown with the winners at the parish fair held this past weekend. Photo by Al Vavasseur.
