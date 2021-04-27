July 8, 1982 - Gathered for ground-breaking ceremonies for the South Jefferson Avenue street and drainage improvement project are, from left to right, Charles Johnson, equipment operator; Port Allen aldermen R. J. Loupe, Cline Blanchard and Oliver Jones, Port Allen Mayor William LeBlanc; Ron Rodi, project engineer with Brown and Butler; Port Allen Police Chief Henry “Boo” Gray; Hunter Thom, junior engineer with Brown and Butler; Public Works Director Jim Callender; Jim Jenkins, vice president of J. H. Jenkins Contractors. Also on hand for the occasion were Port Allen Fire Chief Ray Landry; Howard C. Pittman and Kenneth Martin, foreman with J. H. Jenkins; Jim Evans, office manager with J. H. Jenkins and several Port Allen residents.
-Photo by Karen Belamy-Enright
