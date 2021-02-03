December 16, 1976 — THE GOVERNOR COMES TO TOWN - during an unexpected visit from the honorable Edwin Edwards last week, Port Allen High School students were treated to a candid question and answer session with Louisiana’s highest ranking public official. Behind the governor, left to right are Charles Dameron, State Rep. Clyde Kimball, State Sen. J. E. Jumonville, Jr., Parish Registrar of Voters Sybil Newsham and City Councilman Sid Blanchard.
