NEW TROOP LEADERS - September 9, 1966: Pictured are three of the five leaders who will work with Boy Scouts in a new troop which will be organized in Port Allen on Thursday, Sept. 15. Left to right are John Walker and Wayne Peavy who will be assistant scout masters and Chuck Tullier who will be scoutmaster. Two other assistants Francis LaBauve and Doug Young are not pictured. The organizational meeting will be held in the education building of First Baptist Church, sponsors of the new troop. All boys in the community 11 to 17 years of age are invited to join the troop.

