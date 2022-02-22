NEW TROOP LEADERS - September 9, 1966: Pictured are three of the five leaders who will work with Boy Scouts in a new troop which will be organized in Port Allen on Thursday, Sept. 15. Left to right are John Walker and Wayne Peavy who will be assistant scout masters and Chuck Tullier who will be scoutmaster. Two other assistants Francis LaBauve and Doug Young are not pictured. The organizational meeting will be held in the education building of First Baptist Church, sponsors of the new troop. All boys in the community 11 to 17 years of age are invited to join the troop.
Latest News
- Blast from the Past Summer Camp
- Slim Harpo Music Awards set for March
- Bishop Fabre promoted to archbishop, moves to Kentucky
- Those filing claims for Ida damage urged to check for upcoming deadlines
- Statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards
- Louisiana lawmakers reflect on 2022 redistricting session
- West Side Women’s Club February meeting
- DA REPORT
Most Popular
Articles
- Alford earns first powerlifting scholarship in PAHS history
- Replacement of Intracoastal Bridge set to begin in April
- Brusly seizes control in 2nd quarter, crushes West Feliciana 70-27
- ARREST REPORT
- Second quarter run propels Brusly to 75-50 win over Opelousas Catholic
- Trahan Gallery set to open Friday
- ARREST REPORT
- Statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards
- Brusly rolls past Glen Oaks in Round 1
- Expansion of early childhood education could reduce youth crimes
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.