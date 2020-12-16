January 20, 1956 - The first shipment of blackstrap mollasses is unloaded from 8-million gallon molasses terminal at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge. Pictured below is F. X. Toomy, supervisor of the Southwest Sugar and Molasses Company of Gretna is shown standing at the end of the barge.
January 29, 2004 - Serial killer suspect Derrick Todd Lee pleads not guilty on second degree murder charges in the 2002 death of 21-year-old Geralyn Barr DeSoto of Addis.
