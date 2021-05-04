Archive Header
Brusly class

Brusly High Class of 1948 - Not in order as pictured: Curtis Alexander, Verna Babin, Corinne Courtade, Paul Darcy, george DeBenedetto, Clifton “Kip” Doiron, Beverly Dupuy, Beaura Fitzgerald, Buford Fourroux, Lawrence Gassie, Paul Ronald Hebert, Theresa LeJeune, Emile Prejean, Bobby Rivault, Joyce Theriot, Thomas Wesley Thibodeaux, Hazel Grace Tircuit and Evelyn Tullier.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.