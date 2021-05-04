Brusly High Class of 1948 - Not in order as pictured: Curtis Alexander, Verna Babin, Corinne Courtade, Paul Darcy, george DeBenedetto, Clifton “Kip” Doiron, Beverly Dupuy, Beaura Fitzgerald, Buford Fourroux, Lawrence Gassie, Paul Ronald Hebert, Theresa LeJeune, Emile Prejean, Bobby Rivault, Joyce Theriot, Thomas Wesley Thibodeaux, Hazel Grace Tircuit and Evelyn Tullier.
Latest News
- Port Allen Police Officer accused of aggravated battery, malfeasance resigns
- Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board holds public meeting
- World-Class Louisiana athletes discuss their ‘Olympic Glory’
- Diocese to celebrate “60 Years in the Year of St. Joseph”
- EBR Master Gardeners: Talks on Year-Round Culinary Herbs and Fruit Producing Plants
- Burger Battle at Brusly High
- Volunteers still needed for disaster recovery in Louisiana
- Application period opens for Atchafalaya National Heritage Area grants
Most Popular
Articles
- Port Allen senior named Gates Millennium Scholar
- Bear seen roaming in Port Allen captured, euthanized
- West Baton Rouge's first dog park now open in Port Allen
- Panthers close out Bulldogs, advance to quarterfinals
- Port Allen Police investigating fatal shooting of teenage girl
- Food box giveaway for senior citizens May 6
- Louisiana guitarist, singer-songwriter making tracks across the U.S.
- Baton Rouge man arrested for shooting at Port Allen casino Friday
- West Baton Rouge lifts mask mandate following Governor's amended rules
- Port Allen man among Angola officers booked with malfeasance in alleged excessive use of force
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Upcoming Events
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 4
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 5
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 6
-
May 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.