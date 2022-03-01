Archive Header
4-H

OUTSTANDING 4-H’ERS - SEPTEMBER 30, 1966: Louis Mouch, left, is shown with John Halphen who was selected as best all-around 4-H projects and activities Junior Division member in West Baton Rouge Parish. Young Halphen is the 10th of 15 children of Mr. and Mrs. Fabio Halphen, Jr., to win outstanding 4-H honors. Next is shown Tommy Burns who recieved a registered Angus beef calf from Mrs. Ina Mae Ticac, mother of Harold Morris, donor of the calf. A registered Jersey calf was presented to Halphen by Mouch. These individual awards to 4-H members have been made annually by both Mouch and Morris for many years. Photo by Al Vavasseur.

