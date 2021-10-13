Archive Header
Out in Style

GOING OUT IN STYLE July 2, 1992: West Baton Rouge School Board President C. A. Altazan presents a plaque to recently retired parish school Superintendent John W. “Buddy” Charleville at a recent meeting of the board. Charleville’s retirement was effective July 1. Board members held a party after the June 17 meeting to honor the retiring superintendent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.