GOING OUT IN STYLE July 2, 1992: West Baton Rouge School Board President C. A. Altazan presents a plaque to recently retired parish school Superintendent John W. “Buddy” Charleville at a recent meeting of the board. Charleville’s retirement was effective July 1. Board members held a party after the June 17 meeting to honor the retiring superintendent.
Latest News
- DA REPORT (copy)
- BHS looks to bounce back for homecoming game
- Two die in collision on La. 1
- Jury returns record verdict in wrongful death lawsuit
- National Guard neighbors help Louisiana rebuild after Ida
- Opioid settlement funds aimed for local level
- Blue Cross urges Louisianians to get seasonal flu shot
- Fall Night Trippin' Save the Tombs Cemetery Tour
Most Popular
Articles
- DA’s office brings tough prosecution to violent crimes
- Local cop arrested and booked
- Sunday shooting in Port Allen
- Gov. Edwards extends Louisiana’s statewide indoor mask mandate
- ARREST REPORT
- Rides, food, music slated for Acadian Festival
- Brusly set to take on U-High in a battle of undefeated teams
- Port Allen hopes to continue winning streak, faces East Feliciana Friday
- $300K worth of drugs stolen during a pharmaceutical truck carjack in Port Allen
- Sugar Fest 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.