Archive Header
Knights

September 6, 1973: 25-YEAR KNIGHTS - At the recent awards banuet of West Baton Rouge Council No. 2875, Knights of Columbus, 25-year members were recognized and presented with certificates. Present were L. E. Bourg, Nelson Landry, Wilson Cazes, Thomas Bernard, Eugene Alexander, W. J. Miller, Belvin F. Bergeron, Julius Tullier, Barlow Gilbert, Henry Landry, Arthur LeJeune and J. D. Charleville, Sr. Grand Knight of the council is Rogge Alexander.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.