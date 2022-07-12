WBR QUEEN AND COURT - September 1, 1967: Sue Clouatre was crowned Saturday night as West Baton Rouge Sugar Queen for 1967. The 1966 queen, Anita Blaize did the honors for this year’s winner. Members of the court are, from left, m Liz Hurst, first alternate; Diane Moline, second alternate; Jo Ann Parker, first maid; Queen Sue; outgoing Queen Anita; and Helen Marionneaux, second maid.
