AN ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING for a Council on Aging was held in the courtroom of the parish Courthouse Friday, Jan. 16th. Shown here are the people who attended. The bylaws were read by Mrs. Marsha Turner and the charter was presented to Mrs. Bessie Allain by Mrs. Priscilla Engolia.
