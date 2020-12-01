1977 — The villge of Addis officially became a town August 26th with the publication of a proclaimation from Gov. Edwin Edwards. Pictured here recieving the proclaimation are Addis officials, left to right: Alderman B. J. DeBlanc, Mayor W. E. Fitzgerald, Alderman Robert Rabalais, Village Attorney Patrick Pendley and Alderman Hilton Guidry, Jr.
1994 — An emergency 911 call resulted in the arrest of an Addis man on three counts of murder, including one count of attempted murder of an Addis police officer. Joe B. Smith Jr., 37, of Addis was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder and the attempted first-degree murder of Addis Police Chief Ted Berthelot.
2006 — St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Brusly is missing a significant member of its church community. Father Matt Dupré noticed the statue of Our Lady was mising from the Grotto of Lourdes which faces the entrance to the church. Father Dupré asked that whoever took the statue return it. “It could easily be replaced, ” said Dupré, “but when the grotto was built by members of the community the statue was also associated with it.”
