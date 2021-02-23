November 21, 1996: Sybil Mewsham, right, speaks with well-wishers outside the parish chambers last week following the announcement of her retirement. Newsham has been the West Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters since 1975. Shown, from left, are her daughter, Laura Moore with great-grandson Joshua, Leo Blaize, former West Baton Rouge Police Jury President, and Judge-elect Robin Free. Journal photo by Dane Michaels.
