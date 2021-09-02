Archive Header
Chief

SHINING THROUGH August 22, 1996: Brusly Fire Chief Mat LaBauve, left, Sean Jandle and Brusly Mayor Lynn Pourciau display the ALERT placard Jandle designed. Possibly the first method of its kind to  alert rescue officials to the status of a resident in an emergency, the new signs could begin appearing in the fire subdistrict next month. Photo by Dane Michaels.

