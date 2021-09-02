SHINING THROUGH August 22, 1996: Brusly Fire Chief Mat LaBauve, left, Sean Jandle and Brusly Mayor Lynn Pourciau display the ALERT placard Jandle designed. Possibly the first method of its kind to alert rescue officials to the status of a resident in an emergency, the new signs could begin appearing in the fire subdistrict next month. Photo by Dane Michaels.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Brusly shuts out Plaquemine in jamboree
- ARREST REPORT
- Boy Scout helps community
- Addis population may be overestimated, Toups says
- Arrests made in shooting at Port Allen supermarket
- Guaranty Bank announces promotion
- Local golfer posts Top 10 finish in world tournament
- Kennedy: Biden should seek domestic oil rather than OPEC
- OBITUARIES
- Flu shots now available in all Walmart pharmacies in Louisiana
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.