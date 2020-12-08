January 13, 1956 - Miss Marie Johnson, left, was first-place winner in the talent contest hosted by the Port Allen Business and Professional Women’s Club. She took the honors with her vocal interpretation of “He.” Miss Johnson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Johnson and is a senior at Brusly High School. Janice Landry, right, won second place with her novelty acrobatic dance while Darlene Landry, center, won third with her piano solo.
September 14, 1995 - A field of 20 candidates for the nine positions on the newly-approved Parish Council will be voted on by WBR voters on October 21. On April 29, parish voters approved by a 2-to-1 margin the Home Rule charter doing away with the current police jury form of government. West Baton Rouge is the 18th parish to adopt the new form of government.
