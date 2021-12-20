Archive Header
church kids

Celebrating the true meaning of Christmas DECEMBER 21, 1989: A recent Christmas celebration at Israelite Baptist Church in Brusly proved that the true meaning of Christmas is still very much alive. Children sing peaceful songs of Christmas before the church serves dinner to senior citizens of all races and creeds.

