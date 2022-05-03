KUDOS TO ROGGE March 16, 1989: Director of Recreation And Parks for West Baton Rouge J. Rogge Alexander was recognized by the WBR Police Jury during last week’s meeting for outstanding achievement in the field of recreation and parks. Seen here with Alexander are Police Jury Recreation Director Larry Woods and Police Jury President Leo Blaize.
