COMPLETES TRAINING COURSE April 9, 1965: John Rogge Alexander, center, recieves a certificate following completion of a two-week officer training course at Louisiana State University. Shown left is Mayor William LeBlanc and at right is Marshal John Francois. Alexander, who is a Port Allen City police officer, participated in the two-week clinic dealing with youth law enforcement problems.

