COMPLETES TRAINING COURSE April 9, 1965: John Rogge Alexander, center, recieves a certificate following completion of a two-week officer training course at Louisiana State University. Shown left is Mayor William LeBlanc and at right is Marshal John Francois. Alexander, who is a Port Allen City police officer, participated in the two-week clinic dealing with youth law enforcement problems.
Latest News
- Sugar Fest 2021
- Comite Flood Protection Project contract awarded
- Nearly $4.2 million granted to state
- Louisiana has 3rd worst teen drinking and driving problem
- Gov. Edwards extends Louisiana’s statewide indoor mask mandate
- $16,506,360 award to house victims of human trafficking in Louisiana
- Fall Day Trippin' The Broad Theatre
- Rides, food, music slated for Acadian Festival
Most Popular
Articles
- $300K worth of drugs stolen during a pharmaceutical truck carjack in Port Allen
- Rivet and Sons owner fired guns near workers requesting food and water
- Peddling around town
- ARREST REPORT
- Brusly routs Collegiate BR 84-0
- Neal to make appearance at SugarFest Sunday
- Port Allen wins third straight game, downs White Castle 20-13
- Shooting suspect in Raxx incident nabbed
- Suspect arrested in Addis shooting incident Thursday
- Fall Day Trippin' Tin Roof Brewing
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.