It’s National Newspaper Week! My favorite journalism professor, the late Steve Buttry, said we are allotted one exclamation point in our career, and it could only be used when necessary - so there’s mine.
It feels so right to have used my single exclamation point to show my excitement for this industry. There is nothing better than learning about the world around you from the comfort of your own home without those pesky Facebook notifications to disrupt the process. I enjoy mindlessly scrolling through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, but when I’m looking for accurate, fair and relevant local news, I open up a community newspaper.
We’re only human, and thus we tend to keep within the confines of what and who we know. Newspapers offer a glimpse outside of that bunker and provide the opportunity to interact with the broader social, political, cultural and economic world around us. The newspaper staff intends to provide the first draft of history and present the facts as they exist, allowing people to decide the future of their community themselves.
How can I support newspapers?
If you’re reading this, you are already supporting local journalism. If you picked this newspaper up from your mailbox, you are a steady supporter of your local newspaper, and we cannot say thank you enough.
A healthy, viable local newspaper requires subscribers and advertisers. As the news editor, I recognize that the Journal’s circulation is not what it was a decade ago. Thousands of people visit our website every day - a new facet of our news coverage that started circa 2012. Since then, our online readership has grown tremendously, but subscriptions continued to wane. People still want local news, but why pay for it when you can get it for free?
Simple.
When you invest in the local newspaper, you invest in your community by holding public officials accountable, showing up to meetings, funding public records requests and asking the tough questions. You’re paying for follow-up questions and having someone furrow their brow and say, “please explain that to me again.”
We’re here to make sure you know where dollars are going, what new businesses are opening and how the place you call home is growing.
For those of you thinking about subscribing or purchasing an ad, I encourage you to think of it as an investment. For $28 a year, you can make a difference in your community by supporting local journalism.
I would be remiss without saying thank you to all of our subscribers and advertisers - we wouldn’t be us without you. Thank you for providing windows in a world filled with mirrors. You are invaluable to us.
