Tree decorators

The West Baton Rouge Museum was decorated for Christmas with the help of the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club. The main tree, garland, and wreaths now adorn the museum. Those decorating were left to right: Fannie Easterly, Andrea Normand, Mary Neisler, Trudy Millard, Ruth Stanley, Carolyn Bonadona, Cheryl Tassin and Diana LeBlanc. 

