Garden club

The first 2019-2020 meeting of the West Baton Rouge Garden & Civic Club was held at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library  on September 10. The members shared a time to visit with refreshments before the meeting then  President Andrea Normand gave an overview of the coming year and Vice President Joy Hobbins reviewed the 2019-2020 yearbook.  Left to right: Rhonda Coye, Nancy Conn, Cheryl Tassin, Metha Arnold, Laurie Roche, Vice President and hostess Chairwomen Joy Hobbins, and President Andrea Normand.

