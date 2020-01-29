Bookmobile stops
Brusly Town Hall
The West Baton Rouge Library’s Bookmobile stops at the Brusly Town Hall every Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. (pick-up only)
Neighborhood Stops
The West Baton Rouge Library’s Bookmobile stops at neighborhoods around the parish every other Tuesday (pick-up only)
19th Annual Black History Parade
Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning at 1 p.m, at the William and Lee Park. The event is sponsored by S.O.S. Save Our Sons Inc. organization. There is no entry fee.
West Baton Rouge Council on Aging
The West Baton Rouge Library’s Bookmobile stops at the West Baton Rouge Council on Aging every other Tuesday from 11:20 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Stop by to check out a selection of books, magazines, and DVDs. For information about stop locations, or to be added to the route, call (225)342-7920 ext. 218.
February 1
River Ministries will hold their 2020 Health Fair with workshops, demos, resources, books, snacks and lots of giveaways. 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. 7615 Hwy 1 South, Addis • 687-7777.
Ongoing
Brusly Lions Club
Meets every second Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. at Brusly Lions Den, 202 E. Saint Francis Street in Brusly. Please call (225) 773-4857 for information.
Jack’s Running Club
Weekly run/walk and stay for a social after at Jack’s Place. Announcements at 6:10 and run/walk starts at 6:15. Website: https://www.facebook.com/groups/JacksRunningAndWalkingClub
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group meets every second Monday from 10:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church, 57805 Main St., Plaquemine
The Port Allen High School class of 1970 is planning the 50th reunion for 2020. All interested persons may contact any of the committee members listed below for more information. Cynthia Doyle-Lewis (225) 343-1640, Glenda Claiborne Brown (225) 344-3055, Patricia Brown Fredericks (225) 936-6910, Clara Christopher (225) 627-5304
COINS Computer
Classes
The West Baton Rouge Library’s weekly computer, Internet, and software classes provide basic lessons to adults with little or no computer experience. Classes are offered every Tuesday from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and every Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, call Adult Services Librarian Luis Interiano at (225) 342-7920 ext. 230.
Cajun French Music Jam
Jam Sessions sponsored by the Baton Rouge CFMA Chapter the 3rd Sunday of each month from 3:00pm-5:00pm. Contact Gwenn LaViolette, Museum Educator, for more details at (225) 336-2422 ext. 201 or email gwenn@wbrmuseum.org.
Enrichment Mondays
The West Baton Rouge Museum will be offering monthly training on various topics. Sessions will begin at 9:30 a.m. Interested participants should contact Gwenn LaViolette, Museum Educator, for more details at 22 5.336.2422 ext. 16 or email gwenn. laviolette@gmail.com. There is no fee for participation.
Grief support group
Healing Hearts Grief Share grief recovery seminar and support group meets at Church at Addis in Addis each Thursday evening at 6:30. The church is located at 6781 LA Highway 1 South, Addis, LA 70710. Meetings are held in the Club 456 room.
Keep West Baton Rouge Beautiful
Next meeting March 10th, 12 Noon at Port Allen City Hall.
Café Français
Come share coffee and the French language at 1:00 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Museum the first Friday of each month. For more information, please call Gwenn Laviolette at 225-336-2422 extension 201.
The New Poplar Grove Baptist Church Food Bankwill be distributing food every Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon. Please bring proof of income and identification. For more information, call (225) 343-6479
Victims of Domestic Violence The Iris Center hosts its Coordinated Community Response Team at 1p.m. last Tuesday of each month at the West Baton Rouge Parish Library. For information call (225) 332-2509 or (800) 541-9706.
The WBR Healthy Community Coalition meets at the WBR Parish Health Center, 685 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen on the second Monday of each month, noon- 1 p.m. Call Toddie Milstead at (225)-343-5666 for more information.
The WBR Library
COINS computer classes every Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. & every Wednesday morning from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 a.m.
The New Poplar Grove Baptist Church Day Care is serving Breakfast, Lunch and a snack to all qualified Day Care participants ages 6 weeks-12. For
more information call (225) 343-6479 or (225) 343-3883
Meetings
WBR Parish Council meets every second and fourth Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the Parish Council Building in Port Allen.
WBR School Board meets each third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the School Board Office in Port Allen
Town of Addis Council meets the first Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Addis Town Hall.
Town of Brusly Council meets on the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Brusly Town Hall.
City of Port Allen Council meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Port Allen City Hall.
Port Allen Neighborhood Watch meetings are held the last Monday of each month at 6 p.m. on the third floor of Port Allen City Hall, inside the council room. Meetings are open to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.