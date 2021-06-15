BATON ROUGE — Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the Governor’s Office in coordination with the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority, Louisiana Economic Development and the Department of Natural Resources will host Louisiana Wind Week 2021 from June 21-25 through a series of online sessions that will look at how offshore wind energy could become a part of the state’s energy future.
“While Louisiana’s onshore wind resources are limited, Louisiana’s coast is ripe for wind energy development,” said Gov. Edwards. “Thanks to years of oil and gas exploration experience, Louisiana’s existing infrastructure, workforce and business community give us a strategic advantage in developing offshore wind in the Gulf of Mexico and all coastal waters of the United States.”
For example, Louisiana companies have already leveraged their experience to help design, fabricate and install the nation’s first commercial offshore wind farm at the Block Island project off the coast of Rhode Island.
Louisiana Wind Week 2021 will consist of a series of Zoom webinars to be held from 9 to 11 a.m. (CDT) each day from June 21-25. Each session will focus on a different topic critical to the development of offshore wind and include a mix of presentations, panel discussions and Q&A with the public. Topics will include navigating the regulatory process, minimizing impacts to fish and wildlife, minimizing impacts to existing users in the Gulf of Mexico, connecting offshore wind to end users and leveraging Louisiana’s existing offshore energy industry.
According to a 2020 study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), wind energy has the greatest near-term potential for renewable energy development in the Gulf of Mexico. NREL conducted a follow up study on offshore wind energy development in the Gulf of Mexico and found that the Gulf has enough technical wind energy to produce twice the power currently consumed by Gulf States. The NREL analysis also estimated that a single 600-megawatt offshore wind project could support approximately 4,470 jobs with $445 million in gross domestic product (GDP) during construction and an ongoing 150 jobs with $14 million GDP annually from operation and maintenance labor, materials and services.
