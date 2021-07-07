Gov. John Bel Edwards approved a new law last week that will make it easier for special interest groups to give unlimited amounts of money to political candidates running for office in Louisiana.
The governor and state lawmakers removed the current caps on donations from political action committees over the objections of the Louisiana Board of Ethics. The new law takes effect Aug. 1.
Senate Bill 4, sponsored by Sen. Ed Price (D-Gonzales), repealed the law limiting campaign contributions from political action committees to individual candidates or their campaigns to $80,000 for major office candidates, $60,000 for district office candidates and $20,00 for other office candidates. Those restrictions currently cover both the primary and runoff phases of an election.
Price argued that special interest groups were already working around the caps by setting up a number of groups with which to funnel money to candidates. He said he thought repealing the law altogether would make the process more transparent.
That didn’t stop good government groups and some left-leaning organizations from opposing the legislation. They argued that campaign financing needs more controls over donations from special interest groups and wealthy individuals — not fewer.
The legislation passed overwhelmingly, with the Senate voting 29-5 and the House voting 73-31 in favor of it.
