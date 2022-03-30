Graça Vicente, Boyd Professor of Chemistry in the LSU College of Science, has been named winner of the 2022 SEC Faculty Achievement Award for Louisiana State University, the SEC announced on Thursday.
A world-renowned chemist, Vicente is also the Charles H. Barré Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and a Special Assistant for Chemistry and the Life Sciences to the LSU Vice President for Research and Economic Development. Vicente’s research involves the synthesis of new organic materials, the study of their physicochemical and optoelectronic properties, and their evaluation for applications in various fields of biology and medicine. She has been continuously funded for more than 20 years by the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation. Vicente has authored 12 book chapters, has more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and holds four patents. She has mentored nearly 90 students and scholars and won numerous campus, national, and international awards.
“Dr. Vicente is an exceptional researcher, scholar and leader in advancing science education at LSU for students from a variety of historically underrepresented groups,” said Matt Lee, Interim Executive Vice President and Provost at LSU. “She has mentored dozens of undergraduate, graduate and post-doctoral scholars in her two decades of service to LSU, earning her campus honors for teaching and mentoring. She exemplifies all that makes the SEC great.”
To receive an SEC achievement award, the faculty member must have achieved the rank of full professor; have a record of extraordinary teaching, particularly at the undergraduate level; and have a record of research that is recognized nationally and/or internationally. University winners will receive a $5,000 honorarium from the SEC and will become their campus nominee for the SEC Professor of the Year Award, which will be announced later this month.
