Cop Graduates

25 students graduated from the EBRSO Capitol Area Regional Training Academy on Tuesday the 7th. CARTA 45 saw eleven  different agencies represented from throughout Louisiana. Students were required to complete a 630 hour program in order to graduate. Joseph Woods was president and top of his class and  was presented an award. The graduation took place at the Healing Place Church front annex building. Seen here left to right are: L. English, J. Woods, Sheriff Mike Cazes, D.Alfred and G. Henegan, all of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.