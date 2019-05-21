The West Baton Rouge Foundation for Academic Excellence granted WBR Schools $17,415 for the 2018-19 school year. Recently, PAMS used some funds to purchase audio and video equipment for Port Allen Middle School.
The foundation annually awards competitive grants to full-time classroom teachers in WBR public schools to use for academic projects.
Since 2011, the WBR Foundation for Academic Excellence has awarded teachers $480,996, funding 371 projects.
Grants are made possible through the financial support of individual and business partners and an annual spring golf tournament.
