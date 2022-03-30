April 30 & May 1, kites of all sizes and shapes will fill the skies at the West Baton Rouge Soccer Complex in Port Allen, Louisiana. Look for the kites in the sky, located just off I-10 west of Baton Rouge, Exit #151 at 3383 Rosedale Road for the 18th Annual Kite Fest Lousiane’.
“We encourage the whole family to come out to this award-winning festival and spend a day in the great outdoors. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, relax in the sun and have fun flying kites, watching kite performances, take part in the kite design contest or make a free kite and learn to fly it. There will be great food and music,” said Kathy Gautreau, Executive Director for the West Baton Rouge CVB.
“We are hoping for blue skies and steady winds for 2022” said Lois Webre, Director of Special Events and Projects.
The GO BIG OR GO HOME Kite Team will display huge kites in the sky. AUSTIN END of the LINE flying teams will perform ballets in the sky using 2-line kites. Northeast REV RIDERS will be featured using 4-line kites. They all will be performing throughout the festival.
Kite Fest Louisiane` will be open to the public at no charge, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 pm. Saturday April 30, Saturday evening Kite Fest will host a special firework display at dusk. Sunday May 1, the activities begin at 11:00 am and close at 6:00 pm.
Sponsors for 2022 include WBRZ-TV, the Advocate, I-Heart Media / WYNK 101.5, WBR CVB, Placid Refining Co., Louisiana Office of Tourism, AKA, EMCO/BEAR Technologies, Entergy, B.R. Coca-Cola, Alexander Financial, Chustz Electric, Guaranty Bank, Wilbert Services, Triton Industries, Dr. Hunt Odom, Greyson’s Entertainment, WBR Museum, WBR Parks & Recreation, and WBR School Board.
For more information on this great event, sponsorship levels, or volunteer opportunities call the West Baton Rouge CVB at 225-344-2920 or email Lois Webre, Director of Special Projects and Events at lwebre@wbrcvb.com or visit www.westbatonrouge.net
