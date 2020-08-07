The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is seeking visual artists to facilitate one-on-one virtual art-making activities with the residents of a local long-term care center as part of the “Heart of the Story” program. Teaching or Visual Artists will facilitate four weeks of virtual instruction (2-3 hours per week) starting September 7, 2020. Applications will be accepted until August 17, 2020.
Heart of the Story was developed to engage long-term care elders in a variety of creative arts, paired with storytelling, to relay memories and foster increased communication. In the wake of COVID-19, isolation and loneliness for elders are a heightened point of concern. Heart of the Story aids in bridging the gap in access to activities and encouraging connectivity while keeping their health and safety at the forefront.
If you're interested, apply here.
For more information about the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge, please visit www.artsbr.org.
