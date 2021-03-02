Tom Cridland introduces the Greatest Music of All Time podcast. It features candid and uncensored conversations with cultural icons and public figures about current affairs and politics, how they achieve their “business success” and, of course, their favorite music.
Episodes so far have featured the following guests:
Annie Lennox: “I felt a bit hammered by the music press”
David Crosby: “Rick Rubin is a fake. He’s not a good producer. He’s a poser.”
Steve Lukather of Toto: “When I die I might finally get a bit of respect.”
Smokey Robinson: “Everybody was either in a group or a gang. Some were in both!”
Sir Cliff Richard: “John Lennon thought I was pretty cool”
Chance the Rapper: “We all just work and work and work”
Don McLean: “[modern music] is repetitive, lacks substance and means nothing”
David Guetta: “I only knew how to work from my laptop”
There have been over 300 episodes released over the past 10 months featuring entertainment/music/acting icons such as The Temptations, Tito Jackson of The Jackson 5, Pixies, The Pointer Sisters, Seal, Johnny Marr, Europe, Styx, The Hollies, Earth, Wind & Fire, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Kool & the Gang, Chris Rea, Foreigner, Don Felder of the Eagles, The Zombies, B.J. Thomas, UB40, Level 42, Raphael Saadiq, The Stylistics, Brooks & Dunn, Boyz II Men, ABC, Keane, Ronan Keating, 10cc, Bonnie Tyler, Luis Fonsi, Duke Dumont, Steve Harley, Dave Stewart, Gloria Estefan, Brian McKnight, John Oates, Roisin Murphy, Chick Corea, Boney M, Jon Anderson of Yes, Olivia Arben, Jeffrey Archer, Aubrey de Grey and Rose McGowan.
Cridland has also hosted political commentary from both the left and right, including Owen Jones, Alastair Campbell, Iain Dale, Dr Bandy X. Lee, Yasmin Alibhai-Brown, George Galloway, Douglas Murray, James Lindsey, Tyler Cowen and Tucker Carlson.
“Starting this podcast helped me recover from a binge drinking addiction,” Cirdland said. “At rock bottom, my drinking had escalated to the point of consuming over 20 pints in single sessions, urinating all over myself, binge eating and putting on 30kg in excess weight, appearing drunk on national US television and sustaining serious head injuries.”
