Levy Wille Griffin & Veronica Ann Toussaint of New Roads announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Showyn Griffin, to Fred Lee III, son of Deloris Marie LeFroy Lee and the late Fred Lee Jr. of Glynn, Louisiana.
The couple will wed in a 3:00 pm ceremony on December 4 at the Erwinville Community Center.
