In 1956, a group of Pointe Coupee Parish Business Leaders came together to lay the groundwork of what would become the oldest bank headquartered in Pointe Coupee. This group of leaders, built Guaranty Bank as a bank that puts the community first, opening its doors in June of 1957.
In the age of automation and voice response technology, Guaranty Bank has held true to our beginning, remaining a bank that is built for the community. The bank has grown with seven full-service locations that offer one-on-one personal service.
“What we are is a community bank. You are a person, not an account number,” said J. Wade O’Neal III, president and CEO of Guaranty Bank. “All of our employees are local residents who want to be there for their customers and the people who live here. We’ve grown slowly, but our ideology has never changed.”
Guaranty Bank would like to invite the community to join us for food, drinks and giveaways to celebrate our 65th anniversary. The celebration event will take place on December 6, 2022, from 9:30 to 11:00 at our New Roads Branch (175 New Roads St. New Roads La).
Guaranty Bank offers the most convenient banking services in New Roads, Livonia, Zachary, Port Allen, Maringouin, Grosse Tete, and Baton Rouge. The Board of Directors of the bank are Hall L. Davis, IV, Dr. Donald Doucet, John L. Ewing, John C. Hopewell, III, Mark Major, Henry Olinde, Jr., J. Wade O’Neal III, Chairman of the Board, F. Gregory Roy, Chad Soprano, and Collis Temple, Jr.
