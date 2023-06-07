Guaranty Bank & Trust Company announces the following promotions within the bank. Ms. Kayren Owen has been named Executive Vice President and Mrs. Julie Bergeron has been named Vice President of Human Resources.
In making the announcements, J. Wade O’Neal, III, President, and CEO, stated, “Ms. Owen and Mrs. Bergeron play an important part in the success of Guaranty Bank. They are very knowledgeable and are valuable members of the management team of the bank. Ms. Owen and Mrs. Bergeron’s input is both valued and respected.”
Guaranty Bank is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Ms. Kayren Owen to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. She has been with Guaranty Bank for 13 ½ years, serving as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Kayren has over 30 years of management experience; 18 of those years with financial institutions. Kayren resided in the False River community for 10 years before returning to her hometown of Central in 2019. She has 3 sons, 4 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, and 2 great-grandchildren. Kayren is known for her involvement in animal rescue and often participates in transporting animals from at-risk shelters to various rescue groups across the U.S. She enjoys spending time with her family, assisting with animal rescue, and traveling.
Mrs. Julie Bergeron will be Vice President of Human Resources. She has been with Guaranty Bank for 5 years. Julie has over 20 years of HR experience and over 10 years of experience with financial institutions. Julie is a native of Baton Rouge, LA, and resides in New Roads. She graduated from LSU with a Batchelor of Science (BS) in business with a concentration in Human Resources. She is an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Mother’s Culture Club, Catholic of Pointe Coupee School Board, and Finance Committee. Julie is married to Paul Bergeron and they have two children, Bennett and Anna.
Guaranty Bank & Trust Company opened for business in 1957, making it the oldest bank headquartered in Pointe Coupee. The bank prides itself in delivering superior products with exceptional customer service, at competitive rates. Guaranty Bank offers the most convenient banking services in New Roads, Livonia, Zachary, Port Allen, Maringouin, Grosse Tete, and Baton Rouge.
The Board of Directors of the bank are Hall L. Davis, IV, Dr. Donald Doucet, John L. Ewing, John C. Hopewell, III, Mark Major, Henry Olinde, Jr., J. Wade O’Neal III, F. Gregory Roy, Chad Soprano, and Collis Temple, Jr.
