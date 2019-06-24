Guaranty Bank & Trust Company announced a promotion within the bank. The Board of Directors approved the promotion of Mrs. Letha Butler to Assistant Vice-President and Branch Manager of the Maringouin and Grosse Tete Branches.
In making the announcement, J. Wade O’Neal, III, President and CEO, stated, “Mrs. Butler has played an important part in the success of Guaranty Bank. She is very knowledgeable and is a valuable member of the management team of the bank”.
Butler has over 26 years of banking experience, is a member of the Louisiana Banker’s Association and has served in several capacities throughout her banking career.
She is a current Board Member for the Iberville Foundation for Academic Excellence, a member of the Iberville Parish Chamber of Commerce, and Iberville Parish Policy Jury, Office of Community Services Advisory Board, President.
She was a member of the Maringouin City Council where she served the community for twelve years.
Butler was an active member at the Greater Bethany Baptist Church and has served as a Director of Youth Dance Team, Choir Member with the Adult Choir, Writer and Director of Drama Team, and Director of the Children’s Choir.
She is married to Lee Butler and they have two daughters, Alesha, Alakia and two grandchildren.
