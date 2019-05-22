Guaranty Bank & Trust Company announced the promotion of Chandel LeCoq to the Training Director Officer.
In making the announcement, J. Wade O’Neal, III, President and CEO, said, “Mrs. LeCoq has played an important role in the success of Guaranty Bank. Chandel’s role makes her more accessible to meet the growing educational needs of our employees. She is very knowledgeable and is a valuable member of the management team of the bank."
Chandel LeCoq is a resident of Pointe Coupee. She has been with Guaranty Bank for twelve years and served in several capacities throughout her career. LeCoq has attended various banking classes during her career.
She is a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church of New Roads, American Legion Auxiliary Post 248 and active in the “Relay For Life Program.”
LeCoq is married to Jamie LeCoq, and they have three children, William, Dylan,
and Ava.
Guaranty Bank & Trust Company opened for business in 1957, making it the oldest bank headquartered in Pointe Coupee. The bank prides itself in delivering superior products with exceptional customer service, at competitive rates. Guaranty Bank offers the most convenient banking services in New Roads, Livonia, Zachary, Port Allen, Maringouin & Grosse Tete. The Board of Directors of the bank are Hall L. Davis, IV, Dr. Donald Doucet, John L. Ewing, John C. Hopewell, III, Henry Olinde, Jr., J. Wade O’Neal III, F. Greg-ory Roy, Chad Soprano and Collis Temple, Jr.
