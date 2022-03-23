Guaranty Bank & Trust Company has announced the following promotions within the bank. Mrs. Charlee Blackwell, Mrs. Julie Bergeron, Ms. Ashley Boston, and Mrs. Ella Dardenne have been named Assistant Vice-Presidents.
In making the announcements, J. Wade O’Neal, III, President and CEO, stated, “Mrs. Blackwell, Mrs. Bergeron, Ms. Boston, and Mrs. Dardenne have all played an important part in the success of Guaranty Bank. They are very knowledgeable and they are valuable members of the management team of the bank.”
Mrs. Charlee Blackwell will be Assistant Vice-President, Zachary Branch Manager & Business Development Officer. She has been with Guaranty Bank for over 13 years. She has attended Bankers School for Supervisory Training and various banking classes and seminars during her banking career. Mrs. Blackwell is an active member of the Zachary Rotary Club and the Zachary Chamber of Commerce. She is an active member of First Baptist Church. Mrs. Blackwell is a resident of Zachary and is married to Carl Joseph Blackwell, Jr., and they have three sons, Landon, Lucas and Laine.
Mrs. Julie Bergeron will be Assistant Vice President, Human Resource Director. She has been with Guaranty Bank for 3 years. Julie is a native of Baton Rouge, LA and resides in New Roads. She graduated from LSU with a Batchelor of Science (BS) in business with a concentration in Human Resources. She is an active member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Mother’s Culture Club, Catholic of Pointe Coupee School Board and Finance Committee. Julie is married to Paul Bergeron and they have two children, Bennett and Anna.
Ms. Ashley Boston will be Assistant Vice President, Information Security Officer & Compliance Officer. Ashley has been with Guaranty Bank for 3 years. She has been in banking for the last 18 years. Ashley resides in Zachary. She graduated from Louisiana State University with a Bachelor’s of Science in Accounting. She has attended Banking Compliance school as well as various banking classes and seminars during her banking career. Ashley has one son, Brennan.
Ella Dardenne will be Assistant Vice-President, Assistant Operations & Security Officer. She has been with Guaranty Bank for over 7 years. She has been in banking for the last 31 years. Ella resides in Grosse Tete. She has attended Bankers School for Supervisory Training and various banking classes and seminars during her banking career. Ella is an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Ella is married to Maxie Dardenne and they have two children, Eric and Abby.
At the Annual Meeting of the Shareholders, Dr. Donald Doucet. was unanimously approved to serve as Chairman of the Board for Great Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. and Guaranty Bank & Trust Company.
Guaranty Bank & Trust Company opened for business in 1957, making it the oldest bank headquartered in Pointe Coupee. The bank prides itself in delivering superior products with exceptional customer service, at competitive rates. Guaranty Bank offers the most convenient banking services in New Roads, Livonia, Zachary, Port Allen, Maringouin & Grosse Tete. The Board of Directors of the bank are Hall L. Davis, IV, Dr. Donald Doucet, John L. Ewing, John C. Hopewell, III, Henry Olinde, Jr., J. Wade O’Neal III, F. Gregory Roy, Chad Soprano and Collis Temple, Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.