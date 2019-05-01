Habitat for Humanity of Greater Baton Rouge is now accepting applications for the homeownership program through May 31, 2019. Applications can be accessed online at habitatbrla.org or in person at the local Habitat office, located at 6554 Florida Blvd., Suite 200. Applications may also be picked up in person at one of two ReStore locations, located at 10300 Perkins Road or 4301 Airline Hwy.
Anyone interested in applying will be directed to additional information, including the application process, requirements for the program and income requirements (with minimum and maximum income based on family size needed to qualify).
Habitat for Humanity works with each prospective homeowner partner through their 255 required “sweat equity” hours and their path to an affordable mortgage. Families/individuals are selected based on need, ability to pay a monthly mortgage, willingness to partner and Louisiana residency.
Applications must be submitted to our office Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. until Friday, May 31st. No late applications will be accepted.
For more application information, visit habitatbrla.org or call 225-927-6651.
