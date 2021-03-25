The Heart of Champions Parade celebrating the Port Allen High School basketball team's back to back State Championships will be held Sunday, April 11 at Noon. A presentation honoring the 2021 Back to Back Port Allen High School Basketball State Champions and eighth-time Girls Powerlifting State Champions at William and Lee Park.
Community members interested in participating must submit all entry forms by April 8, 2021. There is no entry fee for community members. Participants are limited to entering floats, trucks, trucks with trailers and cars.
Please be reminded that COVID-19 guidelines are still in effect. You must wear masks and practice social distancing.
