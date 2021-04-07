The Heart of Champions Parade celebrating the Port Allen High School basketball team’s back to back State Championships will be held Sunday, April 11 at 1 p.m.
The parade will honor all players and will be followed by a presentation of the 2021 Back to Back Port Allen High School Basketball State Championship team and eighth-time Girls Powerlifting State Champions at William and Lee Park.
Line-up for the parade begins at Noon. The parade will begin at William and Lee Park and travel down Louisiana Avenue to North Jefferson Avenue, up Court Street and down North 14th Street back to the park. Please be reminded that COVID-19 guidelines are still in effect.
