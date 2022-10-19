WBR Christmas Crusade for Children is not just about the Christmas spirit, the program does not stop after Santa delivers his gifts. This program lasts all year long. But without the support of our community, our program would be limited. In the past year, we were able to help 8 different families in West Baton Rouge Parish (outside of Christmas), providing them clothes, food, and basic essentials. We cannot keep this program running without the help of the West Baton Rouge Parish Community.
We are starting early this year, with one goal in mind. Help as many families as possible this Christmas. Your donations matter. No amount is too big or too small. Cash or New Toys and Coats can be dropped off at the LEC 1150 Northwest Dr. Port Allen, LA 70767 from Monday- Friday (8:30am-4:00pm) or picked up by contacting the WBRSO by email or phone number: hannah.daigle@wbrsheriff.org or 225-382-5200.
Your donations will stay in this parish. What will the money you donated be used for, besides purchasing toys for Christmas? These past years have been hard for everyone. Especially the children in our parish. We have had several house fires, and several families who have reached out to us for assistance. We have filled fridges and pantries. We have purchased plenty of clothing and shoes. We have purchased more soap, deodorant, and toothbrushes than you could ever think of. Nothing is more heartbreaking then when a child walks up to you asking for a jacket or a bar of soap.
With our School Resource officers, we are now able to reach more children than ever before. This year as the winter season approaches, our goals in the schools are to make sure each child in WBR has a jacket to keep them warm.
If you do not know about our Christmas Crusade program, in 2022 we assisted over 55 families that included over 150 children.
Anything donated will go towards helping the children in our community. Here is what the Juvenile Division is working on, we would love your help with the options below!
• NEW Ja ckets/ Coats for children and teens. Any size is needed! We have plenty of children throughout the winter season that needs a jacket.
• Toys for Children- Anything is accepted, must be new toys. No guns, or food. We assist “Santa” with ages 0-12years old. Ideas: Barbies, Basketballs, Art kits, Games, Books, Trucks, Baby dolls, etc...
• We do most of our purchases through Walmart and Academy, so gift cards are welcome!
• Hygiene Kits (this will be givenws out to children we assist in the parish)- Example donations include: Soap, body wash, toothbrush/toothpaste, men and women’s deodorant, first- aid kits, shampoo, dental floss, mirror, hairbands, and more!
Thank you so much for standing with the children in West Baton Rouge Parish!
-Deputy Hannah Swarner
