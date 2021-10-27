BATON ROUGE -The 4th Annual Henry Turner Jr. Day Presents A Taste of the Deep South is pleased to announce the sponsors and talent lineup for the three day festival on November 4 at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room and for November 6 and 7 at Riverfront Plaza in downtown Baton Rouge.
The festivities kick-off with A Sample Taste of The Great State Pre-Party on November 4 from 8pm to 12 am at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room. The venue is located at 2733 North Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802. Admission is $25.00 and includes live music, a buffet and no-host bar.
The Henry Turner Day Presents A Taste of the Deep South Festival takes place at Riverfront Plaza on November 6 and 7 from 12 noon to 8pm. it features a Vendor’s Village with arts and crafts, clothing and jewelry and a Food Court with international southern food favorites. The venue is located at 300 River Road, South, Baton Rouge. The talent lineup for HTJ Day Presents A Taste of the Deep South is host Whitney Vann and Teddy Johnson of Teddy’s Juke Joint. Opening the performance part of the festival on Saturday at 2:00pm is Pastor Leon Hitchens, followed by poet Sir AP. Kelton ‘Nspire Harper and the Inspiration Band hit the stage at 3:30 and then Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor perform. At 5:30 Queen Z’s African Dance Troupe performs followed by Latin torch singer Jessi Campo from Miami, Florida and Hip Hop artist Oski Foundation, also from Miami ends the days’ schedule. On Sunday, Whitney Vann and Teddy Johnson start the show. Rock and blues guitarist/singer Owen Scott opens the performances at 2:00pm followed by Larry “LZ” Dillon and comedian Eddie “Cool” Deemer. Lisa Anne Harris’ Tina Turner Tribute revue hits the stage at 3:45pm followed by jazz quartet Larry Warren and Infiniti. Reggae sensation Dakeye Marshall from Houston, Texas is on at 5:15pm, followed by Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor. The legendary SmokeHouse Porter and the Gut Bucket Blues Band then close the festival. For more information and exact stage times log on to www.htjday.com or call 225-802-9681.
