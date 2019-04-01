Kites will hit the skies for the 15th annual Kite Fest Louisiané April 6 and 7 at the West Baton Rouge Soccer Complex in Port Allen.
The family-friendly fun begins Friday with Student Day from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Families, public and private schools, and daycares are invited to enjoy the educational activities offered.
The free festival will begin on Saturday, April 6 at 11:00 a.m. Displays and performances by The Go Big or Go Home Kite Team, Austin End of the Line flying teams and Northeast Rev Riders will fill the days with fun and skies with kites.
“We encourage the whole family to come out to this award-winning festival and spend a day in the great outdoors. Bring a blanket or lawn chair, relax in the sun and have fun flying kites, watching kite performances, take part in the kite design contest or make a free kite and learn to fly it. There will be inflatables for the children, BOL races, candy drops, face painting, great food and music,” Kathy Gautreau, Executive Director for the West Baton Rouge CVB, said.
Saturday evening, Kite Fest will host a special firework display at dusk. Sunday April 7th, the activities begin at 11:00 am and close at 6:00 pm.
For more information or to pre-register a group of 10 or more for Student Day, call the West Baton Rouge CVB at 225-344-2920 or email Lois Webre, Director of Special Projects and Events atlwebre@wbrcvb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.