Going to the barre from home
While shelter-in-place restrictions throughout the country are keeping people home and indoors, fitness and wellness goals have been thrust to the forefront of many people’s minds. It is a later version of the annual “new year, new me crowd” that begins every January.
In West Baton Rouge Parish, fitness studios and clubs like Body Sculpt Barre Studio: Brusly are not only helping people stay fit and healthy, they’re also offering a dose of sanity for some.
“We’ve gotten so many messages from people just saying that we’re a saving grace,” said barre studio owner Lauren Hill. “The huge amount of positive feedback from the community has been mindblowing.”
The Brusly location is just one of four locations, but each location has switched to free virtual classes for everyone looking to get a workout, = Hill said.
The classes are held daily via a Facebook group created for the purpose of organizing and hosting the virtual classes. The group has earned a devoted following of more than 3,500 members.
The studio is a traditional Barre studio, which means the majority of the workout is centered around a ballet bar to help exercisers focus on alignment and posture. Much of the workout is centered around small but powerful isolated movements of muscles.
In the virtual classes, instructors point out alternatives to the bar at home for clients to use - anything from a dining room chair to a bedroom dresser or anything similar will work.
Hill said they had to make the transition quickly from in-studio to online when the news seemingly dropped out of nowhere last month.
“I was on vacation a week before everything got crazy,” she recalled. “I went to work on Monday and Monday evening is when the governor announced gyms would be closed. On Tuesday, all the owners got together on a Zoom call and we started talking about what we needed to do next.”
Those moves planted the seeds of spreading fitness and joy for a far-reaching audience than when the studio was open.
“We’ve worked harder doing free things than we’ve done when we were open,” Hill said with a chuckle. “I think everything will come full circle. I think we’ll see some brand new faces in our studios when this is over with.”
Tracks & trails help residents ‘spread their wings’
The West Baton Rouge Parish parks and recreation department also has fitness alternatives for those looking to stay fit.
The walking tracks and trails are still open in the parish and Parks and Recreation Director Anatole Vincent said residents are making the most of it.
“I think having the trails and the walking tracks open is huge,” Vincent said. “It’s been proven that fitness and improving your wellness helps fight off the virus and it also helps mentally. You can’t really go anywhere. One escape has been being able to go out and exercise and allow people to kind of spread their wings.”
Vincent said use on the levee trails has doubled since the stay-at-home order went into effect.
There were also fitness classes being held at the Erwinville Recreation Center before the pandemic and now instructor Selena Strong teaches virtual classes for members.
“There aren’t a lot of avenues for people to go but I’m glad we’re here to be able to help,” Vincent said.
Strong has taught the classes since August. She said the workouts held every Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 10 a.m. are based on penalty box workouts, which emphasize speed, agility, and plyometrics to name a few.
“In December and January we had a lot of ladies who were sick and they thought it was bronchitis and the flu,” Strong said. “We tried to have classes outside and then when this pandemic happened we had to move to the Zoom app. It was new to me. I had never done it before.”
Strong’s class currently consists of 11 women, but anyone can join. The classes run $20 a month or $5 per class.
“Science has proved that exercise releases the feel-good hormones,” Strong said. “Even though we can’t see each other live, it doesn’t mean we can’t get together and see each other online and workout and get stay healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.